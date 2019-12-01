Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg nodded in agreement with leftist reverend William Barber on Sunday as Barber suggested that migrants who were illegally entering the United States were reclaiming land that the United States stole from Mexico.

“Let me ask you a couple quick rapid-fire [questions],” Barber began. “Do you think we need to also stop allowing forces to demonize ‘people who are trying to get their immigration status’ and we start lifting up all the ways they benefit this country?”

“Yeah, I mean the uncomfortable reality is that undocumented folks are in many ways, like Social Security, subsidizing everybody else,” Buttigieg claimed.

“And we need to talk about that – and shouldn’t we have some conversation whenever people say, we call people ‘illegal aliens’ and all these things that are not human, are certainly not Christian,” Barber continued. “Why can’t we just own in America that some of the people that are trying to come from Mexico here are coming back to land we stole, and the reason we took the land is because people wanted to keep their slaves?

Buttigieg nodded in agreement as Barber made his remarks.

WATCH:

Pete Buttigieg with a valiant effort to take the lead in the “woke olympics.” Buttigieg nods along in agreement with the claim that illegal immigrants are reclaiming stolen land in US.pic.twitter.com/iLHsMIvyBw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 1, 2019

“Buttigieg supports amnesty for ‘DREAM Act’-eligible illegal aliens and supports other pro-amnesty policies that would magnetize our border and incentivize Mexican cartels and trafficking rings to make their dangerous treks north,” The Daily Wire reported in September. “He has been consistently critical of President Donald Trump’s attempts to secure our southern border amidst a hitherto unprecedented deluge of illegal aliens arriving en masse at our beleaguered southern border. He has encouraged illegal aliens to flock to his city of South Bend.”

Buttigieg has recently seen his stock rise in the Democratic primary race as Joe Biden continues to struggle and Elizabeth Warren has started to see her campaign decline over the last couple of weeks.

The media has tried to paint Buttigieg as a moderate Democrat, which could not be further from the truth.

Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer highlighted just a few of Buttigieg’s far-left positions in a report on the 37-year-old:

Buttigieg supports a single-payer health insurance system that would amount to a governmental takeover of health insurance and imposition of socialized medicine in America.

Buttigieg is emphatically pro-abortion and has refused to identify a single legal restriction on abortion that he would support.

Buttigieg supports “universal” background checks, thereby requiring a government intermediary for all private transfers of firearms. He is a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a consortium of pro-gun control mayors. Buttigieg supports a national gun registry, which is a longstanding policy nemesis of Second Amendment supporters. He supports banning the undefinable sub-class of firearms referred to as so-called “assault weapons” — a line of thought that, if taken to its logical conclusion, could lead to the banning of all semi-automatic firearms in America.

