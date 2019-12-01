Chicago Police indicate a 14-year-old pulled a pellet gun during a dog sale and was subsequently shot in the chest by a woman with a real gun.

The 14-year-old was allegedly meeting the 21-year-old to buy a dog, but pulled the pellet gun and “struck” the 21-year-old in the head, Fox News reports. The 21-year-old responded by pulling a real gun and shooting the girl.

The 21-year-old has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card, which allows her to legally own her handgun, Fox 32 reports. However, she was charged in the incident because she does not have a concealed carry permit, and such a permit is necessary to carry the gun on your person.

Chicago Police Officer Jose Jara commented, “We’re not sure where they met initially or how they communicated, but all we do know is that the 14-year-old did show up with other intentions and she pulled out a BB gun.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.