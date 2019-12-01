On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter accused Fox News host Jeanine Pirro of being a sycophant of President Donald Trump.

He argued voices like Pirro’s we’re drowning out others like network legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, who has been hawkish on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Stelter said, “His actual lawyers are joined by these players in this elaborate pro-Trump media universal. Many of whom keep saying that the legal process is an illegal coup. And the dissenters in this galaxy, the commentators who are right-wing but not reflexively pro-Trump every time, they are drowned out by the sycophants.”

“Maybe it’s a tale of two judges,” he continued. “Two Fox News judges Jeanine Pirro, who was a judge for three years versus Andrew Napolitano who was a judge for eight years.”

