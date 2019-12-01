https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13022943

A new apple is being launched today – and it has nothing to do with mobile phones, computers or watches.

The Cosmic Crisp, now on sale in the US, is a new variety of the fruit which took more than two decades to develop and allegedly lasts for up to a year in the fridge.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.

Image: The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars

The launch of the apple cost $10.5m (£8.1m).

Farmers in the state of Washington – which produces two-thirds of the United States’ apples – have the exclusive right to grow the variety for the next 10 years.

The trees take three years to produce a crop.

Aaron Clark of Yakima, whose family owns several orchards in central Washington and has planted 80 acres of the variety, said: “I’ve never seen an apple prettier in the orchard than these things are.”

More from United States

Toni Lynn Adams, spokeswoman for the Washington Apple Commission, which markets apples internationally, said: “A new apple brings excitement.

“A new variety can reinvigorate a market and industry.”

Cosmic Crisp apple

Image: The trees take three years to produce a crop

Work on developing the variety began in 1997.

Kate Evans, who co-led the apple’s breeding programme at Washington State University, said: “It’s ultra-crisp, very juicy and has a good balance of sweetness and tartness.”

She said the fruit “maintains excellent eating quality in refrigerated storage – easily for 10 to 12 months”.

“The goal, in my opinion, is to get more consumers eating apples,” she said.

“Ultimately that is the goal of any plant breeder.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...