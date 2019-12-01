Harvard attorney and author Alan Dershowitz joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the current Democrat impeachment drive.
According to Dershowitz, a Democrat, nothing he has seen has moved the ball towards impeachment.
And that is after Democrats COMPLETELY rigged their show-trials in their favor.
Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz: Congress is not above the law. They just can’t make it up as they go along. The Constitution provides specific criteria for impeachment. And I think these hearings demonstrate beyond any doubt that these criteria haven’be been met. They’re all about policies, do you agree or disagree on how the president handled the Ukraine. Those are reasonable basis on how to decide who to vote for. But nothing I’ve seen during these weeks of impeachment testimony has moved the ball at all towards impeachment.
The post Democrat Attorney Alan Dershowitz: “Nothing I’ve Seen – Has Moved the Ball Towards Impeachment” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.