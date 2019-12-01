https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/democrats-have-issued-more-subpoenas-than-they-have-had-bills-signed-into-law-rudy-giuliani-dunks-on-do-nothing-pelosi-democrats/

Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani went off on the Do-Nothing Democrats in a Sunday morning tweet storm.

Rudy pointed out that Democrats have issued more subpoenas than they have had legislation signed into law.

It’s true.
The Washington Times reported in October that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic majority have approved more subpoenas to investigate President Trump than they have written laws.

Rudy also called on both parties to work together for the American people.
That is, of course, an impossibility with the unhinged mob running the US House of Representatives.

And Rudy pointed out the obvious — Democrats are rushing through their sham impeachment because they are losing support by the day!

Let’s hope these crooks are punished next year at the ballot box.

