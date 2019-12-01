Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani went off on the Do-Nothing Democrats in a Sunday morning tweet storm.

Rudy pointed out that Democrats have issued more subpoenas than they have had legislation signed into law.

Democrats have issued more subpoenas than they have had bills signed into law – UNACCEPTABLE! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 1, 2019

It’s true.

The Washington Times reported in October that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic majority have approved more subpoenas to investigate President Trump than they have written laws.

Rudy also called on both parties to work together for the American people.

That is, of course, an impossibility with the unhinged mob running the US House of Representatives.

It’s time for both parties to stand behind President @realDonaldTrump, united, and get back to work on behalf of the great citizens across this nation. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 1, 2019

And Rudy pointed out the obvious — Democrats are rushing through their sham impeachment because they are losing support by the day!

Following evidence or the outlines of our Constitution is clearly not the Democrats priority. They are rushing this impeachment farce because public opposition is rising! Americans are speaking. The jig is up! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 1, 2019

Let’s hope these crooks are punished next year at the ballot box.

