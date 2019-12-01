Noting a lack of media coverage, former Rep. Joe Sestak, D-Pa., ended his Democratic presidential primary campaign Sunday.

“Thank you for this priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together,” Sestak wrote in a news release. “Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer. I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered – whether by volunteering, offering financial contributions or coming to our campaign events.”

Sestak called for leadership and unity with the eventual Democratic nominee.

“It’s a marvelous fabric we Americans have woven together throughout the centuries,” his statement read. “I know there is a tear in that fabric right now; but it can be repaired by someone who can lead, and therefore unite, all Americans.

“It’s been done before, beginning with the best, George Washington, as he lay on the ground after battle to sleep in a cloak together with his men even before he was a president who united America.”