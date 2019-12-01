FBI lovebird and Trump hater Lisa Page broke her silence on Sunday night. Page is speaking out publicly for the first time just days before the Department of Justice Inspector General report is set for release on December 9th. Page and Strzok exchanged text messages which were made public that exposed their affair and showed extreme political bias with statements that fueled concerns of a Deep State conspiracy against President Trump.

Lisa Page insists she is the victim.

And Lisa Page insists she is non-partisan.

But if you look at her Twitter page you get a completely different picture.

.@NatSecLisa claims that she is nonpartisan. She is only following 14 people on Twitter, here is the list. Nonpartisan? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dRC7LCPqi2 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) December 2, 2019

Non-partisan Lisa Page who mocked Trump voters follows only Never-Trumper, liberal hacks and lawfare accounts.

