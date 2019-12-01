Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warned in a new interview that tensions between the U.S. and Russia could lead to a “hot war” between the two nations.

Asked whether the tensions threatened to lead to a new era akin to the Cold War, Gorbachev told CNN, “I think this should be avoided.”

“It’s good that already all over the world there is a conversation and people are talking, people are reacting, and this is the most important thing,” Gorbachev said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Speakers and politicians, people understand that this, the New Cold War, must not be allowed. This might turn out to be a hot war that could mean the destruction of our entire civilization,” he added.

“This must not be allowed.”

Gorbachev also expressed hope for a new version of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that he and then-President Ronald Reagan presided over in 1987 after both the U.S. and Russia exited the pact earlier this year.

“All the agreements that are there are preserved and not destroyed,” he told the network. “But these are the first steps towards destruction of [that which] must not be destroyed in any case. Therefore, if this path goes further, then everything is possible.”