Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said his daughter should be “proud” to be part of the U.S.-China trade war, insisting the experience has made her stronger, CNN reported Sunday.

Meng Wanzhou, who is the Chinese technology company’s chief financial officer, was detained exactly a year ago in Canada at the request of the U.S. She awaits a hearing on her extradition to the U.S. and faces charges, along with Huawei, of bank fraud, trade secrets theft and violating American sanctions on Iran.

Both Meng and Huawei deny the charges, with lawyers insisting last month the U.S. is “dressing up” its complaint, according to Global News.

Meng plans to officially challenge the extradition next month.

Ren said in the CNN interview, “In the fight between the two nations, [Meng] became a bargaining chip.”

She has become the face of the trade war, as there was an escalation in pressure between the warring sides following her detention. Beijing arrested two Canadian citizens and charged them with espionage, while the US placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in May.

Ren said “The experience of hardship and suffering is good for Meng and her growth,” adding, “Under the grand backdrop of the . . . trade war, she is like a small ant being caught between the collision of two giant powers.”

He stressed the entire experience has improved his relationship with his daughter.

“In the past, Meng Wanzhou might not give me a single call in a whole year,” Ren said. “She wouldn’t ask how I was, or even send me a text message. Now, our relationship has become much closer.”