ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] arrested a child rapist with multiple offenses who was released TWICE by local law enforcement despite an ICE detainer.

Hector Moran-Espinoza, an illegal alien from Guatemala living in Philadelphia, was arrested in the Spring of 2019 for unimaginable sexual abuse toward multiple children, yet local Philadelphia police released him onto the streets.

ICE arrested this monster on November 27…AGAIN

ICE announced this week:

Hector Moran-Espinoza was arrested April 2, by the Philadelphia Police Department for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, statuary sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children-parent or guardian commits offense, corruption of minors, indecent assault-without the consent of other person, reckless endangerment of another person, rape by forceable compulsion, sexual abuse of children-photographing, videotaping, depicting on a computer or filming sexual acts, and aggravated indecent assault without consent. May 9, Moran was again arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department for unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age, reckless endangerment of another person, and endangering the welfare of a child-parent or guardian commits offense. In both cases, ICE’s Philadelphia Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged an immigration detainer on Moran the same day of the arrest, and each time Philadelphia Police Department did not honor this detainer and released this predator onto the streets. By releasing a criminal with multiple offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department is putting their city at risk by letting this individual roam free to potentially harm the most vulnerable, our children.

“We are seeing politicians put their political agendas above the safety of the citizens they serve,” said ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores-Lund. “The victims in this case are young children, whose lives are now forever changed. This monster was released not once, but twice, without notifying ICE. We are committed to strengthening our relationship with local law enforcement, as we want nothing more than to keep our communities safe.”

The post ICE Arrests Child Rapist with Multiple Offenses Released TWICE by Local Police, Despite ICE Detainer appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.