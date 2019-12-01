During an earlier campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware Joe Biden went off script. He went WAY OFF script.

While speaking to a black audience Joe Biden suddenly started babbling about children stroking his hairy legs in the pool and how much he loves to have children on his lap. Also something about roaches?

Joe Biden: And by the way I sit on a stand, I got hot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in and pull and rub my legs, and watch the hairs rise up again. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping up on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap.

That is one of the craziest lines in political history.

At what point does Joe’s family step in and put an end to this ongoing embarrassment?

The post Joe Biden Stuns Crowd by Talking about Kids Playing with His Hairy Legs and How Much He Loves Children on His Lap and Roaches… WTH? (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.