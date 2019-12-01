A federal court ordered government officials in Iowa to pay the costs of the lawyers who sued them for an unconstitutional “heckler’s veto” law used to silence pro-life activists.

The American Center for Law & Justice said the Iowa attorney general and the attorney for Johnson County, Iowa, have now been ordered to pay ACLJ the full sum of fees and costs.

“This is an important decision with wide-reaching ramifications for the protection of free speech rights,” ACLJ said. “This is a victory for those who advocate for pro-life issues, and for anyone who might speak on a topic that someone might find unwelcome or unpopular. As we know in today’s cultural climate, that could encompass any number of issues where strong opinions are held on opposing sides.”

ACLJ represented pro-life activists Anthony Miano and Nicholas Rolland, who challenged an Iowa statute that restricted their speech.

The law allowed authorities to “silence constitutionally protected speech … on the basis of a third party’s reaction to the speech,” ACLJ said.

It’s been characterized as a “heckler’s veto,” meaning authorities can shut down someone’s speech if another person claims to have been offended.

The Iowa law made it a misdemeanor to make “loud and raucous noise in the vicinity of any residence or public building which causes unreasonable distress to the occupants thereof.”

But U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger ruled the law is “unconstitutionally vague on its face because it subjects speakers to criminal punishment based on the reactions of third parties.”

ACLJ said the law that has led to the prosecution of its clients “just for spreading a message of hope and peace outside abortion clinics.”

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 against the attorney general of Iowa and the Johnson County, Iowa, attorney.

ACLJ’s clients often read aloud from the Bible, conduct open-air preaching and speak to individuals as they walk to and from the clinics.

“Commenting on matters of public concern, such as abortion, through the spoken word, prayer, and distribution of literature is speech that lies at the heart of the First Amendment and is given the greatest protection from government infringement on public sidewalks,” ACLJ argued. “The court agreed, finding that the statute’s ‘defects are especially acute because § 723.4(2) regulates core First Amendment activity.'”

The ruling said: “On the merits, Iowa Code § 723.4(2) is unconstitutionally vague on its face because it subjects speakers to criminal punishment based on the reactions of third parties, while requiring no mens rea on the part of the speaker. It is also vague as applied because Defendants enforce the statute in a way that gives Plaintiffs insufficient notice of when their speech violates the statute. Thus, the Clerk of Court is directed to enter judgment in favor of Plaintiffs Anthony Miano and Nicholas Rolland on Count II with regards to Plaintiffs’ facial and as-applied vagueness challenges.”

ACLJ argued in a brief that the person “to whom a protest or demonstration is directed will naturally be critical of what is said.”

“Protests and demonstrations are inherently rooted in disagreement, no matter their nature; for example, labor protests against a dictatorial boss, women’s marches against a sexist system, or wartime protests against an authoritarian government,” the organization explained.

“Allowing a listener who is unhappy with a person’s speech to then silence him unequivocally constitutes a heckler’s veto,” the filing said.

