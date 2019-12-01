On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump was not a “foregone conclusion.”

Lofgren said, “I think the evidence that is being presented to us by the Intelligence Committee really focuses on the Ukraine matter, so as well as the obstruction. If we do articles— and that’s not a foregone conclusion— that would be the central thrust, I would assume.”

She continued, “Here is the question, it is in the Constitution treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors, that is the cause for impeachment. And there is meaning to all of those terms. And that is what our hearing this week will be about. What does the constitution mean when it says that? I’ve got a report from the Nixon impeachment that goes into the history on that. It is on my website if anyone wants to read it. And the question is, should that misconduct result in impeachment?”

“We need to sort through the severity, the risk to the Constitution, the risk to our national security that the president’s actions pose,” Lofgren added. “It is not just misconduct. I mean, there’s plenty of misconduct in the history of the United States among presidents, but it’s not all impeachable.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN