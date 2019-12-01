On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) argued voters will not want to watch President Donald Trump on television throughout possible impeachment proceedings.

When asked if impeachment will hurt Democrats at the polls, Klobuchar said, “My evidence is what just happened when we took back the Virginia State House and State Senate in the middle of all of this because the voters were looking at that, yes, this is a patriotism check. This is a values check. There are people that don’t even want to have to watch the president on TV anymore.”

“They have to turn the volume down on their TV,” she continued. “It is also an economic check. So, when I went on that ‘Blue Wall’ tour to places like Michigan and Pennsylvania and to Wisconsin and talked to citizens who may be voted for him before, they said enough, he hasn’t come through for us. Our prescription drug costs are skyrocketing. What has he done? He’s whining on TV all the time.”

