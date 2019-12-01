A law in America to protect Muslims and their faith from any criticism might be closer than many think.

Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, wrote that if a Democrat wins the presidency, “I hope some of y’all will visit me in prison.”

In a column at PJ Media he noted it’s long been a goal of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to obtain an international law criminalizing criticism of Islam. In fact, the coalition of 56 Islamic nations plus the Palestinian Authority has pressed for it for years at the United Nations.

Recent OIS Secretary-general Yousef al-Othaimeen “called upon the nations of the world, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to crack down on speech that was ‘insulting religions or prophets.'”

Al-Othaimeen argued there are laws against anti-Semitism and racism, so he also wants Islam protected.

Wrote Spencer: “No one should discriminate against Muslims or anyone, and genuine intolerance, when it shades over into illegal activity, and violent crime should always be prosecuted. But the OIC wants to go much farther than that, and get Western societies to criminalize criticism of Islam altogether.

“This muzzling of criticism of Islam could never happen in America, right?” he asked.

“Wrong. In fact, this is a lot closer to happening than most people realize.”

Spencer noted that in October 2009, the Obama administration joined Egypt in supporting a resolution in the U.N.’s Human Rights Council to recognize exceptions to the freedom of speech for “any negative racial and religious stereotyping,” which he called “a highly subjective category.”

Approved by the U.N. Human Rights Council, the resolution called on states to condemn and criminalize “any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton affirmed the Obama administration’s support for the resolution on July 15, 2011, in an address on freedom of speech at an OIS conference on Combating Religious Intolerance.

“Together, we have begun to overcome the false divide that pits religious sensitivities against freedom of expression and we are pursuing a new approach,” Clinton said. “These are fundamental freedoms that belong to all people in all places and they are certainly essential to democracy.”

Further, Spencer said, in 2012, Assistant Attorney general Thomas Perez refused to confirm that the DOJ would never entertain or advance a plan to criminalize speech against any religion.

“This is today’s Democratic Party,” Spencer wrote. “If a Democrat wins the presidency in 2020 or thereafter, will that president advance the Left’s assault on the freedom of speech and move to implement Sharia restrictions on criticism of Islam in the United States? You can bet on it.”