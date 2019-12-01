LONDON ALERT OVER TERROR COPYCATS…

Saskia Jones, 23, who studied victim protection, was named as the second victim alongside Jack Merritt, 25 GETTY IMAGES

An associate of the London Bridge killer was arrested as security agencies scrambled to stamp out the threat of copycat attacks.

Nazam Hussain, 34, was held in a police raid on his home in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Last night he was recalled to prison for a suspected breach of licence conditions.

In 2012 Hussain was jailed for terrorism offences alongside Usman Khan, 28, the knifeman who fatally stabbed two people in the capital on Friday afternoon before being shot dead by police. Six of the nine men who were jailed at that trial had been released and were back on the streets.

After Khan’s success in deceiving the authorities into believing he was deradicalised, police and intelligence services are…