LONDON (AP) – Cambridge University has revealed that the woman stabbed to death in a London extremist attack was a former student.

Vice Chancellor Stephen Toope said in a statement on Sunday that the woman, who hasn´t been named by police yet, had been part of the Learning Together programme that was taking place when the attack was carried out on Friday afternoon.

He said the other person who died, Jack Merritt, was a course co-ordinator of the program. He also said one of the three people injured is a member of university staff.

Merritt, 25, has not been officially named by police but his father has posted a tribute to him on social media confirming his death in the attack.

“R.I.P Jack: you were a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog,” David Merritt wrote.

They were part of a gathering at Fishmongers´ Hall near London Bridge to mark the fifth year of the social justice program, officials said.

“What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative program, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act,” Toope said

Attacker Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist who had secured early release from prison, was shot dead by police after he was restrained by civilians. Police opened fire after he flashed what looked like a suicide vest, but it was actually a fake device.

Police believe Khan acted alone.

Officials haven´t named the three people wounded in the knife assault. Officials said one of the three has been discharged from the hospital and the other two are in stable condition.

Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for the NHS in London, said doctors are dealing with the physical injuries of the wounded, but that it may be weeks before the mental trauma can be assessed.

“The psychological impact of such events sometimes only comes to light in the days and weeks afterwards,” he said.

