James Ford, the 42-year-old man who helped stop the latest London knife terrorist, is being rejected as a “hero,” because he is a convicted murderer who was on day release, U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

“He is not a hero,” Angela Cox, 65 – the aunt of the Amanda Champion, who was 21 when she was murdered by Ford in 2003 – told the Mail.

“He is a murderer out on day release, which us as a family didn’t know anything about. He murdered a disabled girl. He is not a hero, absolutely not.”

Cox was angered to be alerted to Ford’s day release.

“The police liaison officer called me saying he was on the TV,” Cox told the Mail. “I am so angry. They let him out without even telling us. Any of my family could have been in London and just bumped into him.

“It was a hell of a shock. It is a horrible thing. She said, ‘Have you heard about the incident in London today?’ and I hadn’t. She said, ‘Put in on now and you will see James Ford on the telly.’

“She said, ‘Don’t worry, it is not him that’s done anything, he’s there and he is being classed as a hero.’ For him to be called a hero – he is not, he is a cold-blooded murderer. For no reason whatsoever, he just went out and murdered a disabled person. I don’t care what he’s done today, he’s a murderer. He is scum. Amanda was my niece and she was vulnerable and he took her life. He knew what he was doing. People don’t change.”