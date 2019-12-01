Record-breaking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly known to his mother as her “miracle baby,” said Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson on Saturday. Dobbins’ mother became pregnant with him when she was 18 years old and contemplated having an abortion, Johnson outlined, but ultimately chose life.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” the announcer detailed. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

“That baby turned out to be that young man, J.K. Dobbins,” he added, “who she calls her ‘miracle baby.’”

WATCH:

Wow! A @CFBONFOX football announcer just shared that the mother of star @OhioState player, @Jkdobbins22, walked out of an abortion facility & rejected abortion after becoming pregnant at 18. “The baby turned out to be that young man… who she calls her ‘miracle baby.'” RT! pic.twitter.com/ShLyHgHw1E — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 1, 2019

Dobbins had an impressive showing on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines; the running back became the number two all-time leader in rushing yards in Ohio State history.

“The Wolverines couldn’t figure out how to consistently contain [Dobbins] — despite even taking off one of his shoes mid-game — and once he broke away from defenders, he was gone,” For The Win reported, according to Live Action. “With his standout performance in the regular-season finale, he reminded the college football world why he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate (albeit an outside one in a very crowd field that includes two of his teammates).”

Dobbins finished the game with “31 carries for a career-high 211 yards and four touchdowns, while adding two catches for 49 yards,” the report added.

Reacting to a post from SportsCenter detailing the record, Dobbins simply posted: “All Glory to God,” adding a praying-hands emoji.

All Glory to God… 🙏 https://t.co/7cbINZrSP6 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) November 30, 2019

The story of Dobbins’ survival from the pressures of abortion is an uncommon one to hear promoted in today’s society. Celebrity after celebrity — from Alyssa Milano to Keke Plamer to Amber Tamblyn — have come forward to brag about having abortions in order to apparently “end the stigma” around the fatal procedure, People magazine reported.

However, another famed football star, former Florida Gator and NFL QB Tim Tebow, has also been vocal about his mother resisting pressure to abort him as a baby. Tebow’s mother, an open Christian like the rest of the Tebow family, was serving as a missionary in the Philippines when she became ill, and then pregnant.

“Pam Tebow became ill with amoebic dysentery, which is usually transmitted from contaminated drinking water,” the Florida Times Union explained in a “fact check” regarding the pro-life story. “She fell into a temporary coma and received strong drugs to combat the infection, the Sun reported. Those drugs resulted in severe placental abruption, in which the placenta detaches from the uterine wall. That condition can deprive the fetus of oxygen and other necessary elements.”

“When it was discovered she was pregnant, doctors stopped the drugs but said that the high doses of medicine had already damaged the fetus, the Sun reported. … Because they believed the baby would not survive, doctors recommended an abortion so that Pam Tebow’s life would not be risked,” the reported continued.