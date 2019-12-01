MSNBC host Joy Reid took aim at evangelical Christians and supporters of President Donald Trump on her show Saturday, likening them to a “cult.”

“There’s a lot of ways if you look at like the Public Religion Research Institute numbers that, you know, it isn’t just a pejorative to say that it’s a cult,” Reid said.

“There’s a lot of evidence that is a racial and religious cult of personality in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals that almost worship him and say that he’s the chosen one of God,” she continued.

Reid’s comments come after the Economist/YouGov weekly tracking poll showed that Republicans now believe that Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln. The poll found that Republicans — 53 percent to 47 percent — select Trump over Lincoln as a better president.

However, Americans overall, when Democrats and Independents are measured, still rate Lincoln as better than Trump.

For what it is worth, Energy Secretary Rick Perry did refer to Trump as God’s “chosen one” in an interview with Fox News last month.

“King David wasn’t perfect. Saul wasn’t perfect. Solomon wasn’t perfect. I actually gave the president a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings about a month ago. I shared it with him. I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say, you know, you said you were the chosen one.’ And I said, ‘You were.’ If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government,” Perry said.