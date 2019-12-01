MSNBC host Joy Reid was forced to issue a major correction Sunday after her show aired a photo of white supremacist Richard Spencer during a segment discussing former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

While discussing with her guests an op-ed the former Navy secretary wrote for the Washington Post last week, “AM Joy” producers aired a snippet from the article along with a photo of Richard Spencer, the white supremacist.

Later in the show, Reid apologized for the mistake.

“I want to make a quick correction — this is a big correction,” she said. “Earlier in the segment, as we were talking about Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer.”

‘Very, deeply sorry for that mistake,” Reid added.

MSNBC host posts correction after using a photo of the wrong Richard Spencer in story



Spencer, the white nationalist leader, also commented on the mix-up, The Hill reported, saying, “On some deep, unconscious level, America wants me to be in charge of the U.S. Navy.”