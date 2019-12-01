Ohio State University football star was saved by his mother as a young woman when she decided not to have him aborted. Today he’s one of the best football players in the nation.

Ohio State University football star JK Dobbins is tearing up the Big Ten conference competition. Yesterday he ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns against a strong Michigan team at Michigan.

During the game an announcer told the story of why his mom calls him her ‘miracle baby’ –

JK Dobbins mom, Maya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old. She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby but changed her mind. That baby turned out to be that young man. JK Dobbins who she calls her ‘miracle baby’.

Wow! A @CFBONFOX football announcer just shared that the mother of star @OhioState player, @Jkdobbins22, walked out of an abortion facility & rejected abortion after becoming pregnant at 18. “The baby turned out to be that young man… who she calls her ‘miracle baby.'” RT! pic.twitter.com/ShLyHgHw1E — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 1, 2019

The post MUST SEE! Sports Announcer Tells Story Live on Air of How Mother of Ohio State Superstar Decided to Not Abort Him Years Ago! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.