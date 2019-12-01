Rick Perry sent out a tweet on Sunday marking his last day as Energy secretary, thanking the American people for the privilege.

“Serving as Secretary of @ENERGY under @realDonaldTrump has been the honor of a lifetime,” Perry wrote in the tweet.

“Today the U.S. leads the world in energy production, we launched AI & Cyber Security Offices, & made environmental progress unseen for decades cleaning up the legacy of the Manhattan Project.”

In a video message attached to the tweet, Perry added that “Today’s December the first and my last day as the secretary of Energy. I want to tell everyone what a wonderful, fabulous trip it’s been for me and my family, and hopefully for the American people as we’ve become the number one oil- and gas-producing country in the world.”

President Donald Trump announced Perry’s resignation in October, according to The Hill.

The president nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as his replacement.

Perry joined the Energy Department in March of 2017, shortly after Trump entered the White House.

In recent weeks he became connected to the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions involving Ukraine, as the president told House Republicans that it was Perry who urged him to take the July call with that country’s president, which has become the focus point of the investigation, according to KXAN.