Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro used her “Opening Statement” segment to plea to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to allow an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

According to the Fox News host, the trial would give President Donald Trump an opportunity for rebuttal.

“[Y]ou don’t think any of this is about real justice, do you?” Pirro said. “You don’t think these Democrats respect real elections? And, if Democrats continue to keep their word, then God help them when the trial begins in the Senate. And please, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, force the trial if it gets to you. I can’t wait for the American public, when they’re focused on the presidential election again and refreshed in January, after the holidays, to hear the president present a case, call witnesses, do rebuttals, cross-examination — all those legal requirements that he was not allowed to do in Adam Schiff’s congressional circus.”

Pirro said a Senate impeachment could mean House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden could be forced to testify.

“[F]or this one, I’d give anything to be a fly on the wall in that hallowed Senate chambers as Schiff, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and all the Democrat operatives start sweating bullets under cross-examination,” she added. “Then, we’ll see real justice for the looney, leftist Democrats who don’t really believe in real justice, who don’t believe in elections, who don’t believe we should decide who the president is — but instead believe everything that they’re shoveling.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor