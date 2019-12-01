One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting near a Chicago suburb on Sunday, officials said.

The Aurora Police Department wrote on Twitter that the shooting took place around 700-block of 5th Street.

“Officers and detectives are currently on scene beginning an investigation,” police tweeted.

Local authorities told WLS-TV they got multiple calls at around 2:30 a.m. local time, adding that police entered a home and found three people who were shot.

Those three people were taken to nearby hospitals. One of them later died, the report said.

Two other people walked to an area hospital, officials said.

The four who were wounded have non-life-threatening injuries, WLS-TV reported.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel told The Associated Press that officers and detectives are on the scene and investigating.

Aurora is about 40 miles from Chicago.

Other details about the matter are not clear.

Facts About Crime in the United States

Violent crime in the United States has fallen sharply over the past 25 years, according to both the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) (pdf).

The rate of violent crimes fell by 49 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the FBI’s UCR, which only reflects crimes reported to the police.

The violent crime rate dropped by 74 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the BJS’s NCVS, which takes into account both crimes that have been reported to the police and those that have not.

The FBI recently released preliminary data for 2018. According to the Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, January to June 2018, violent crime rates in the United States dropped by 4.3 percent compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

While the overall rate of violent crime has seen a steady downward drop since its peak in the 1990s, there have been several upticks that bucked the trend. Between 2014 and 2016, the murder rate increased by more than 20 percent, to 5.4 per 100,000 residents, from 4.4, according to an Epoch Times analysis of FBI data. The last two-year period that the rate soared so quickly was between 1966 and 1968.