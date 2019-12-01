Police in Indiana are searching for a suspect alleged to be involved in a high-speed pursuit who has the words “Crime Pays” tattooed on his forehead in all-caps, according to the New York Post.

The Post reports the conspicuous suspect’s name is Donald Murray, 38, who allegedly led officers on a chase Friday night in Terre Haute, Indiana after police spotted him driving without vehicle lights. Photos show the suspect has other tattoos on his face and neck.

“Police said Murray drove the car into a tree before fleeing the scene on foot. He left behind a passenger who told authorities that he didn’t know his name,” noted the Post. The easily identifiable suspect is wanted on felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone who sees Murray is asked to call local police at 812-232-1311.