این ویدیو که مربوط به تهران خیابان ستارخان است امروز به دست بی‌بی‌سی فارسی رسیده. زمان این ویدیو برای بی‌بی‌سی فارسی مشخص نیست اما مربوط به اعتراضات اخیر در پی گران شدن #بنزین است. pic.twitter.com/TSccZc6iOG — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) November 22, 2019

Following an uprising that spread to more than 100 Iranian cities, U.S. officials received nearly 20,000 messages, videos and photos documenting abuses by the mullah-led, Islamic regime in response to a request, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The State Department’s request to send information via the encrypted Telegram messaging service was made last Friday, when the regime claimed it had ended the protests.

What began Nov. 16 as a protest of a spike in gasoline prices resulting from a lifting of subsidies, quickly morphed into a rejection of the regime itself, with calls for “Death to Khamenei,” referring to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamanei.

Human rights groups estimate about 150 Iranians were killed in the government’s crackdown on the protests. But the umbrella group of Iranian anti-regime organizations, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said its wide network of informants in Iran reported more than 400 people had been killed. NCRI described it as an “anti-regime” uprising that took hold in 176 cities.

“We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses,” Pompeo told the State Department, the Washington Times reported.

He stopped short of calling for “regime change” but promised to the Iranian people that the United States would “continue to stand” with them.

“To the courageous people of Iran who refuse to stay silent about 40 years of abuse by the ruling regime, I say simply this: The United States hears you. We support you and we will continue to stand with you in your struggle for a brighter future for your people and for your great nation,” Pompeo said.

The BBC reported one video from Iran shows a woman looking at a teenage boy lying in a pool of blood on a pavement as a riot policeman swings a baton at people running past him.

Another from the southern city of Shiraz shows a crowd trying to help a man on the ground as he lies motionless amid a smoke-filled street and the sounds of shouting, screaming and gunfire.

In a third video, taken from inside a moving car in Tehran, a woman can be heard screaming as plainclothes security personnel or militiamen detain a man, the BBC reported.

Ready to pay the price

A report by the NCRI released Tuesday said the protesters attacked “centers of suppression, theft and particularly those affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

“Many of the buildings were torched and sustained serious damages.”

NCRI Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh told the Washington Times in an email that the recent uprising “showed that change is attainable, and the people are ready to pay the price to make it happen.”

“The world must recognize the right of the Iranian people to change the regime and establish a democratic, pluralistic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran,” he said.