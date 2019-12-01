The New York Post revealed Sunday that Britain’s Prince Andrew, a close friend of deceased alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused sexual predator himself, remains in “constant contact” with Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and the woman he reportedly trusted to procure, groom, and manage his harem of underaged girls.

“The prince had a secret meeting with Epstein’s ex at Buckingham Palace in June — and has been talking to her throughout the escalating scandal that saw him dumped of royal duties,” the Post reported, citing the British tabloid, The Sun.

“’They have remained constantly in touch by phone and email,’” the Sun reported a source as saying. “They talk regularly. If he wasn’t in the spotlight at the moment he would have found a way to meet up with her.”

Maxwell is central to the Epstein accusations, and is alleged, herself, to have been the “manager” of Epstein’s and his friends’ sex lives, hosting parties where Epstein’s friends could meet up with a lineup of underaged girls, and seeking out, grooming, and placing young women — many of whom were believed to be well under the age of consent — in Epstein’s many homes and apartments across the globe.

Maxwell once dated Epstein but remained a close friend and business partner, and is likely to face charges of aiding and abetting the accused sexual predator, who died by hanging in a Manhattan jail cell over the summer (his death, of course, remains shrouded in mystery, even after a coroner’s report concluded that he hanged himself with strips of cloth ripped from his bedsheets).

She also remains close to Prince Andrew. The Post reports that both Prince Andrew and Maxwell maintain their — and Epstein’s — innocence, and that they’ve essentially teamed up to face the coming onslaught together, even though Prince Andrew’s affiliation with the pair has cost him his royal status and many of the luxuries he enjoyed as one of the Queen’s sons.

It’s Prince Andrew’s friendship with Maxwell that motivated the claims against him. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was kindapped, groomed, and trafficked by Epstein and repeatedly sexually assaulted by the New York millionaire and his friends, claims Prince Andrew is one of her attackers, and that she met Prince Andrew at a party held at Maxwell’s London mansion when she was only 17.

Prince Andrew denies Giuffre’s story, as does Buckingham Palace.

Giffre is set to tell her story in a BBC interview airing Monday night. Britain’s royal family is reportedly bracing for her revelations, especially in light of Prince Andrew’s own disasterous interview with the network.

Prince Charles, who is set to become the UK’s next King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passes, has taken it upon himself to police Prince Andrew, encouraging him to be open and honest with investigators — even American investigators — and to speak frankly about his involvement with Epstein and Maxwell, and to take the issue “very, very seriously.”

Prince Andrew, at the behest of Prince Charles and his son Prince William, has been stripped of his royal duties and will no longer receive a royal pension. He still gets money from his mother, the Queen, and has amassed his own wealth, but even that may not escape scrutiny. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee is being pressured to investigate the Prince’s finances, the UK’s Mirror reports, including the sweetheart lease he enjoys.