Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday said their alliance in a new group will push for protections against climate change, holding up the Golden State as an example of how activists have made it work.

In a joint interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Schwarzenegger said California is “perfect proof that you can protect the environment and also protect the economy at the same time,” Schwarzenegger declared.

“We have the strictest environment laws … and [are] also number one economically, way ahead of the United States average,” he said.

He also said it’s not about sitting down with President Donald Trump to convince him about the issue.

“It’s not just one person. We have to convince the whole world,” the former actor said.

Kerry added that young people in the United States and elsewhere “get it,” but that “they don’t have a vote in board room. They don’t have a vote in Congress.”

Kerry touted the work of the group he and Schwarzenegger lead, “World War Zero.”

“Unlikely allies are coming together” to fight climate change, Kerry said.

“We’re going to organize, we’re going to mobilize, we’re going to talk to, literally, millions of Americans.”