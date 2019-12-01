The United States Supreme Court is set to hear its first Second Amendment case in nearly a decade on Monday which has caused panic among left-wing activists who worry that the case could undo their freedom-restricting agenda.

The case centers around New York City’s handgun “premises” licenses which, according to NBC News, allow residents with the proper permit to “take a handgun outside the home to a city shooting range, provided it was unloaded and in a locked container” but prohibit the gun from being taken “beyond the city limits.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board slammed Democrats on Sunday for using politically motivated tactics to get the Supreme Court to drop the case:

Democrats have gone to great lengths to get the Justices to drop the case. After the High Court accepted it in January, the New York Police Department revised its ban to allow gun owners to take their handguns (locked up and unloaded with the ammunition stored separately) “directly to and from” second homes and shooting ranges outside the city. But as amicus briefs note, the Court has criticized this kind of strategic “voluntary cessation” of challenged conduct by defendants to preserve favorable judicial outcomes or avoid adverse rulings. Courts are only supposed to review “live controversies,” but the Justices are loath to rule a case moot unless it is “absolutely clear” a defendant won’t resume the challenged conduct. New York’s behavior offers no such confidence. Crafty city officials coaxed fellow Democrats in the New York State Legislature to pass a law pre-empting their abandoned transport ban.

“The court has steadfastly declined to take up any gun rights cases since ruling in 2008’s Washington, D.C. v. Heller that the Second Amendment provides a right to keep a handgun at home for self-defense, and later clarifying in 2010’s McDonald v. Chicago that the right applies nationwide,” NBC News added.

Gun control advocates, who promote an anti-freedom agenda that seeks to restrict constitutionally guaranteed rights, have started to panic about the upcoming case over the possibility that the court could rule in a manner that gives those who want to protect the United States Constitution the legal backing needed to fight against many of the hundreds of anti-gun laws enacted across the country in recent years.

Leftist Giffords Law Center litigation director Hannah Shearer said, “The future of life-saving gun safety laws across our country is very directly on the line with this case.”

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, an extreme anti-gun activist who has pumped tens of millions of dollars to anti-gun activists and politicians, tweeted: “The NRA’s latest effort to undermine public safety may be its most absurd yet – and its most dangerous. The Supreme Court must side with the millions of Americans fighting for gun safety and send the NRA packing.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) – the same U.S. Senator who questioned then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about farting in high school – said about the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the case: “The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.”

Senate Republicans fired back at Senate Democrats, saying, “The implication is as plain as day: Dismiss this case, or we’ll pack the court. We share Justice Ginsburg’s view that ‘nine seems to be a good number,’ and it will remain that way as long as we are here.”