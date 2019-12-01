Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., tweeted Sunday said he was “chillin’ in Cedar Rapids,” mimicking Hillary Clinton’s Snapchat post that went viral in 2015.

Clinton in 2015 shared a video where she held the phone too close to her face to her audience to know she was “just chillin’ . . . in Cedar Rapids” with one of her “Chillary” drink koozies.

It was her first post on the social media site.

The short video clip became an Internet sensation and Clinton instantly became a meme.

Bennet in his video said he was “just chilling in Cedar Rapids, listening to Ave Maria.”

Politicians have been using Twitter and Instagram to communicate with younger voters in an authentic way, but the results have not always been successful.

Bennet is one of the candidates in the wide field of Democrats, though he has not polled well and has not appeared in a presidential debate since July.