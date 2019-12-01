Despite an in-depth review produced by the CIA, NSA and FBI that only Russia meddled in the 2016 election, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Sunday both Russia and Ukraine interfered.

“I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election,” Kennedy told host Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Kennedy’s comments come one week after the lawmaker walked back a suggestion he made that it might have been Ukraine rather than Russia who hacked the Democrats in 2016.

“What I heard Chris [Wallace] say was — he made the statement that only Russia had tried to interfere in the election,” Kennedy said during an appearance on CNN. “And I answered the question. That’s not what he said. I went back and looked at the transcript.”

Kennedy added: “Chris is right. I was wrong. The only evidence I have — and I think it’s overwhelming is that it was Russia who tried to hack the DNC computer.”

Earlier on Fox News, Wallace asked whether he believed it was Ukraine or Russia, to which Kennedy responded: “It could also be Ukraine. I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion, but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”