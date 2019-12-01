At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, a gunman opened fire on the 700 block of Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

10 people were wounded by the gunman, all of whom are being treated at local hospitals, according to police. Two of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition, both having been shot in the torso.

Speaking with the media at around 5 a.m., New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that there was already a police presence at the scene. ABC News reports that the police were out in force because of the annual Bayou Classic football game between Southern University and Grambling State University.

“Our officers were out here throughout this entire incident, within feet when this incident occurred. Unfortunately, there were so many people out here, we were unable to determine who was actually firing the shots at that time,” Ferguson stated.

According to the NOPD Twitter account, while “an individual was detained near the scene” following the shooting, “their possible involvement … remains under investigation,” and “no arrests have been made.”

Officers heard the shots, reports Ferguson, and “took position to try to detain that individual that was detained, as well as help the victims themselves.”

[embedded content]

As for the victims, Ferguson said he could “not confirm” any ages or genders.

Additionally, after being asked by a reporter about the potential motive of the unidentified shooter, Ferguson said: “We do not know how it started.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement via Twitter:

The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend. We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 1, 2019

When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions – only innocent victims and trauma. The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend. We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice. The City of New Orleans will not allow incidents like this to derail the progress we have made, or to further disrupt our community. I applaud our public safety team for their instant and efficient response – particularly our @NOPDnews officers who were on the scene within seconds. This tragedy will not define us, and it will not deter us from moving our City forward and keeping our people safe.

The NOPD Twitter account also released a statement from Superintendent Ferguson in which he urges anyone with information pertaining to the crime to contact “NOPD Eighth District detectives” or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.

“A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this investigation,” the statement reads.

Statement from #NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson re: shooting on Canal Street earlier this morning that wounded 11 victims. pic.twitter.com/k4F08hVVQk — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

Ferguson also stated: “What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate. For a fourth straight year, New Orleans continues to see significant reductions in violent crime. Mayor Cantrell, myself, and all of City leadership remain steadfast and committed to continuing that trend. We will not let the acts of a few deter us. While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.”

“To the victims – you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will work tirelessly to bring those behind this cowardly act to justice. That is a promise,” the statement concludes.