Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff and Democrats continue to lost the public’s trust as they pursue their sham impeachment hearings.

Democrats changed the rules, stacked the hearings with second-hand and third-hand witnesses, cut off Republicans from any decisions or requested witnesses, blocked Republicans and the White House from interviewing their original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella who is linked to Schiff, John Brennan, Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

The entire process has been a complete affront to justice.

And the public has turned on this Schiff sham.

Independents and swing state voters are opposed to the impeachment scam and President Trump is rising in the polls.

The entire Schiff-Show ended up being a huge flop.

** Support for impeachment fell with independents, swing and suburban voters.

** President Trump’s approval rating went up.

** And now ONE-THIRD of DEMOCRATS think Joe Biden should be investigated on his pay-for-play schemes with his son Hunter.

And the entire process has resulted in increasing support for this historic president.

Democrats HAVE NO IDEA the boomerang that is about to hit them upside their heads!

There are 31 Democrats who representing districts President Trump won in 2016.

After three years of constant attacks and vicious assault be Democrats Trump voters have only grown in their support of this president.

These 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Via Paul Sperry.

Here again is the list of the Endangered 31 Dems:

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

