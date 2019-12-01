Swedish authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Islamic State returnee for attempted destruction, possession of illegal weapons, and unlawful threats.

The 35-year-old was arrested by police in Gothenburg on Friday after investigators were alerted to serious illegal threats made by the man. They also were alerted to a potentially dangerous object but technicians later claimed the object to be harmless, Nyheter Idag reports.

According to the Swedish newspaper the Gothenburg Post, the man had joined his relatives in Syria who were members of the Islamic State terror group, along with his young child. He later returned to Sweden after his two relatives were killed in combat.

“We consider him an ISIS returnee. Säpo [Swedish security police] has had a good look at him,” a police officer told the paper.

In March of this year, it was claimed that at least one in three Islamic State returnees had committed serious crimes after returning to Sweden from the Middle East.

The various offences have included drug-related crimes, fraud, extortion, money laundering, abuse, and a 31-year-old charged with attempted murder for attacking another man with a pair of scissors last year in July.

Sweden had had problems deporting radical Islamic extremist migrants as well, including several imams and others who were set for deportation until a court overruled the government, police, and the migration board.

On Friday, the Swedish parliament debated potential ways to handle those deemed threats to national security who cannnot be deported, with Moderate Party legal spokesman Johan Forssell stating that such persons should be kept in custody longer but not be detained indefinitely.

Interior Minister Mikael Damberg, meanwhile, said there was currently no way to keep people deemed security risks detained if they had not committed a crime.

Instead, he noted that new legislation on participation in terror organisations could provide the means to imprison or expel those deemed to be a security risk.

