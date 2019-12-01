Rep. Doug Collins, (R-GA) the minority leader on the House Judiciary Committee told Chris Wallace on Sunday that Republicans will call in Adam Schiff to testify under oath before the committee.

Doug Collins: First and foremost, the first person that needs to testify is Adam Schiff. Adam Schiff is the author of this, Adam Schiff has been the author of many things, a lot of them found to be false over the last couple years. But he is the author of this report. He’s compared himself in the past to a special counsel. This is what he said he was doing. Well if we look back to Clinton, with Clinton Ken Starr was the special counsel and he presented a report that we are going to get in the Judiciary. He actually came and testified under oath and took questions. My first and foremost witness is Adam Schiff.