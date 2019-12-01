(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Apparently, there are a lot of white towels on the other side of the hill. Six in ten Americans said at the beginning of 2019 that this would be the year they finally get in shape, according to a recently survey. Yet two in five respondents now admit they feel “too old” to get back in the gym. In fact, the survey of 2,000 adults found that on average, the age when most in the survey felt too old to work out regularly was just 41 years old.

But, age was just one of many obstacles listed by respondents. The most common barrier was “not having time,” with 42% citing their schedules as the main reason why they neglect their fitness.

Modern work pressures get in the way of fitness and health for many. The survey asked respondents about their most common excuses for skipping a workout. In response, 25% said they’ve used “stayed too late at work” as an excuse, while 36% said they usually just have too much work to do. The most common excuse was being “too tired” to work out (56%).

