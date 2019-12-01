It’s no secret that Twitter censors and shadow-bans conservatives.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on this extensively over the past few years.

We reported in July 2018 that Twitter has long been accused of censoring conservatives. Twitter was indeed censoring and shadowbanning the President of the United States, Donald Trump’s twitter account, @realDonaldTrump.

Twitter is still at it!

In July 2018 we reported that a study by the leftist website VICE News found that Twitter is censoring top pro-Trump lawmakers. Twitter is targeting pro-Trump Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe with the same shadowbanning technique.

Twitter is also censoring prominent pro-Trump accounts including: Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Paul Joseph Watson, TGP’s Jim Hoft, TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks and others.

In November we were notified by numerous readers that Twitter is once again censoring The Gateway Pundit page during the Schiff show trials.

If you type in Gateway Pundit our website is censored.

Gee what could explain this continued censorship of conservative voices?

Maybe it has something to do with the “Director of Trust and Safety Council” Jen Clarke.

Nic Monroe did come digging and found that Jen Clarke is a rabid left-wing radical.

Meet the Director of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, Jen Clarke. She’s a rabid left-wing radical!! Kudos to Nick Monroe for digging this up!https://t.co/0ApKdowDYQ pic.twitter.com/XrJBRAmipg — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) December 1, 2019

Clarke is a Trump-hating, pussy-hat marching far left loon.

And she is in charge of Twitter Trust and Safety?

