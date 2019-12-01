House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem JeffriesHakeem Sekou JeffriesSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings The Hill’s Morning Report – Wild Wednesday: Sondland testimony, Dem debate take center stage USMCA deal close, but not ‘imminent,’ Democrats say MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday dismissed a poll showing declining support for the House’s impeachment inquiry, noting other polling contradicting the result and saying Congress’ job is “to follow the facts.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: ‘I was wrong’ Democrats look to next steps in impeachment Swalwell on pace of impeachment: ‘There’s an urgency to make sure the election and the ballot box have integrity’ MORE asked Jeffries to respond to polling finding support for impeachment had fallen to 48 percent over a two-month span after initially enjoying majority support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Democrats have been making your best case to the public for two months now, you just finished 30 hours of public hearings and the public apparently isn’t buying it,” Wallace said, noting Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi heading to Madrid for UN climate change convention Mexican negotiator says US trade deal needs work, could be finalized next week Adam Schiff’s star rises with impeachment hearings MORE (D-Calif.), before the start of the inquiry, had said the House would only seek impeachment with bipartisan support.

Jeffries countered with other polling indicating 50 percent support for impeachment, as well as polling indicating 70 percent of Americans believed President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Comedian Rosanne Barr to speak at Trumpettes’ Gala at Mar-A-Lago Israeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project MORE committed wrongdoing with regard to Ukraine.

“Our job is to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the U.S. constitution and present the truth to the American people no matter where it leads, because no one is above the law,” Jeffries said. “That’s what we have been doing, that’s what we are doing, that’s what we’re going to continue to do moving forward.”

Wallace also pressed Jeffries on Republican complaints that the impeachment inquiry is moving too fast for the White House to adequately defend itself, asking “how can you ask the White House to participate in a hearing three days from now when they don’t even know who the witnesses are going to be?”

Jeffries responded by noting the numerous witnesses who already testified before the House Intelligence Committee, many of whom were Trump appointees, and that several of them testified to the existence of a quid pro quo conditioning aid to Ukraine on investigations of the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Biden canvassers join Teamsters union California Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden MORE’s son Hunter.