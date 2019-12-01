Rep. Doug CollinsDouglas (Doug) Allen CollinsSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings Judiciary Republican calls for panel to expand list of impeachment witnesses Georgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ MORE (Ga.), the top GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Sunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings Watergate line speaks volumes about weak impeachment case MORE (D-Calif.) is the most important witness Republicans want to question in the upcoming phase of the impeachment inquiry.

“My first and foremost witness is Adam Schiff,” Collins said on “Fox News Sunday,” also noting that Schiff had “compared himself in the past to a special counsel” and that then-special prosecutor Ken Starr testified during the GOP-controlled House’s impeachment of former President Clinton.

“[Schiff] has put himself into that position,” Collins added. “If he chooses not to [testify], then I really have to question his veracity in what he’s putting in his report.”

“It’s easy to hide behind a report,” Collins said. “But it’s going to be another thing to actually get up and have to answer questions.”

Host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: ‘I was wrong’ Democrats look to next steps in impeachment Swalwell on pace of impeachment: ‘There’s an urgency to make sure the election and the ballot box have integrity’ MORE questioned Collins about testimony from several House Intelligence Committee witnesses who said President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Comedian Rosanne Barr to speak at Trumpettes’ Gala at Mar-A-Lago Israeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project MORE had conditioned aid to Ukraine on investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Biden canvassers join Teamsters union California Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden MORE’s son Hunter Biden and conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

“Before we get to the question of whether this is an impeachable offense or not, do you see anything wrong with the president conditioning support of Ukraine to that country investigating some of the president’s political rivals?” Wallace asked.

“The premise of your question is based on witnesses who agree with your premise,” Collins responded, saying that he himself did not agree.

Wallace continued to press Collins, asking whether aid being conditioned on an investigation of the Bidens would be an impeachable offense.

“I do not believe it, so I’m not going to answer a hypothetical which is designed to simply say that the president did something improper,” Collins replied, adding that “he did nothing improper.”