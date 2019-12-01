Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News on Sunday that his “first and foremost witness” during the upcoming impeachment hearings is House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat.

Collins made the remarks on “Fox News Sunday” where he discussed with host Chris Wallace the upcoming round of public impeachment hearings on the Judiciary Committee after Democrats initiated the process on the Intelligence Committee.

“Will Republicans on the committee call for subpoena witnesses to testify, and if so, who are you going to ask to testify?” Wallace asked.

“Oh, of course. We’re going to testify. The first and foremost, the first person that needs to testify is Adam Schiff,” Collins responded. “Adam Schiff is the author of this report. Adam Schiff has been the author of many things, a lot of them found to be false over the past couple of years. But he’s going to be the author of this report.”

“He’s compared himself in the past to a special counsel. This is what he said he was doing. Well, if we go back to Clinton and even back to Nixon, but in Clinton, Ken Starr was the special counsel, he presented a report that we’re going to get his judiciary,” Collins continued. “He actually came and sat and testified under oath and took questions from all sides, including the White House. My first and foremost witness is Adam Schiff.”

“So, you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?” Wallace asked.

“He needs to be. He’s put himself into that position,” Collins responded. “If he chooses not to then I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question his, you know, the motives of why he’s doing it.”

“It’s easy to hide behind a report. It’s easy to hide behind a gavel and intelligence committees behind closed door hearings, but it’s going to be one – another thing to actually get up and have to answer questions about what his staff knew, how he knew, what he did about the whistleblower report, his interactions that he’s had with Ukraine, the other things that he’s had over time in this process, and also why he has still not released documents to our committee and reports to our committee that we need to actually proceed in our committee of judiciary committee, which is the committee of impeachment,” Collins continued. “I have a question. Why are they hiding this stuff from us? If they think they have such a case, give us all the materials and don’t let Jerry Nadler write a crazy letter that says on the 6th let us know who your witnesses are. We don’t even have the information from the intel committee yet. This is why this is a problematic exercise and simply a made-for-TV event coming on Wednesday.”

The impeachment hearings were sparked from a July 25 phone call that President Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Democrats allege that Trump pressured Ukraine into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

