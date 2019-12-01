President Donald Trump on Sunday reaffirmed the commitment he made earlier this year to end the AIDS crisis in a decade.

“The First Lady and I express our support for those living with HIV/AIDS and mourn the lives lost,” the president wrote on World AIDS Day. “We reaffirm our commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in America, community by community where we will eradicate AIDS in 10 years, program already started. American leadership has proven that together we can save lives.”

Trump’s message came after the Democratic National Committee criticized the administration’s AIDS policy, saying that the president “has proposed cutting global HIV-prevention programs and attacked health care services that people living with HIV rely on, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and Planned Parenthood,” the New York Post reported.

White House spokesman Judd Deere reacted by saying that Democrats are ignoring the facts and that the Trump administration is “supporting those living with HIV and AIDS,” The Hill reported.

The president’s 10-year plan was originally announced during the State of the Union and seeks to decrease new HIV infections by 75 percent in five years and 90 percent by 2030.