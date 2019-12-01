American oil exports have expanded rapidly in recent years as a result of many factors, including increased domestic production of crude oil and hydrocarbon gas liquids.

In the past half-century, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, had largely dictated the oil markets. The rise of US shale production, however, has changed those dynamics.

An Economy that ‘Undergirds Our Entire Civilization’

Jason Isaac, Senior Manager at Life: Powered, told The Epoch Times that as the United States becomes a net energy exporter, it gains the ability to contribute one of the foundational needs for economic prosperity in developing countries—reliable energy.

“Ten years ago we had over 18 percent of the world in severe poverty. Today, 10 years later, do you want to know who wins the 10-year challenge? It’s humanity. Just over 8 percent of the world’s population is in severe poverty. And we’ve done that by getting people access to energy,” Isaac said.

He dismissed claims that increased fossil fuel production has led to greater environmental degradation in the United States.

“According to the EPA, that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s getting cleaner. The United States actually leads the world in clean air,” he said.

Isaac said providing reliable, affordable energy to developing countries is an opportunity to lift millions of out poverty and save lives.

“They burn fuels such as wood or animal dung to heat and cool their homes,” he said. “There’s almost a million people a year die around the world from lung illness caused by indoor air pollution because they don’t have access to energy, so they use what they do have available and so that’s trees, animal dung, and things like that to eat and cook their food. So we should want those people to get access to our energy and our energy resources and our technology that helps reduce pollution.”

Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of Power the Future, an advocacy for American energy workers, echoed Isaac’s views.

“What I think the left gets wrong is I think they don’t have faith in American entrepreneurialism and in American technology,” he told The Epoch Times. “There is no doubt we used to be a dirtier country. Coal has gotten cleaner. Oil and gas has gotten cleaner. They don’t have the faith that as time goes by, these technologies get better, they get smarter.”

He argued that critics of American fossil fuel-based energy production dismiss its benefits and disregard the people who rely on those jobs for their livelihoods.

“Instead they just denigrate them,” he said, “make them sound like they’re bad guys, but what they’re doing is providing this economy that undergirds our entire civilization.”

“Things are cheap. Gas is cheap,” Turner said. “Iran is seizing cargo ships in the Straits of Hormuz and oil is at $52 a barrel. That’s extraordinary. It should be at $150. It was 10 years ago when we were in these conflicts. Why is it not? Because America is energy independent. And your groceries are getting cheaper, your cars are getting cheaper. Look at the quality of life we have.”

“Things are good, things are cheap, things are inexpensive. And instead of celebrating any of that, they just look at it as bad, wrong, evil, destroy—socialism.”