On Thanksgiving Thursday, when an Oklahoma police officer was given his order at a Glenpool Starbucks, the word “PIG” was printed in all caps on the side of the cup where one would typically find the customer name.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara later shared a photo of the cup on social media.

“One of my on-duty officers decides to do something nice for our dispatchers,” O’Mara wrote, noting that the officer was grabbing beverages for the police dispatchers who were working on the holiday. “This is what he gets for being nice.”

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara continued.

The chief added that the incident was “another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric.”

The official Starbucks Facebook account reached out and apologized for the incident.

Starbucks corporate also issued a statement, saying that the “partner” who wrote the word “pig” on the cup “used poor judgement and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy.”

After hearing about the incident, veteran and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee, Evan Hafer, reached out to the Kiefer police department to donate some of their product.

Speaking with The Daily Wire, Hafer said that he doubts “the majority of Starbucks employees would think that what the person did was acceptable,” however, he believes that what happened is the result of a “company culture issue.”

“I think that Starbucks has kind of been the example of more of the progressive aspects of culture, and this is just the way that it’s exemplified now,” Hafer said. “When your CEOs and founders are more progressive, and they’re pushing the company in a direction that’s somewhat anti-American, there’s going to be this friction.”

He added:

Starbucks can apologize and fire the employees who are at fault time and time again, but until it addresses its top-down culture of leftism and progressive intolerance, our first responders will have to wonder whether a quick cup of coffee is going to turn into a major media event.

According to Hafer, this goes well beyond Starbucks. “The outward face of a lot of companies in today’s corporate environment is more about placating the progressive, politically correct, AOC/tech generation versus taking a stand for being not only pro-law enforcement but pro-America,” Hafer told The Daily Wire.

“We shouldn’t be ashamed of having a giant flag poles in front of our corporate buildings. We’re proud of our service. We’re proud of the country. We’re proud of all of these things,” Hafer said.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned business that strives to hire other veterans. As of 2019, all of Black Rifle’s “leadership team” are veterans, as are 40% of their employees, according to the company.