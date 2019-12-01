On Thanksgiving, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted a video of herself speaking at a Washington, D.C.-area Catholic church in January, as part of a “multi faith” celebration.

“Alhamdullilah (praise to God) for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children, and have a wonderful love in my life,” the freshman congresswoman captioned the video tweet.

“This is a prayer a read [sic] on the start of Congress and feel grounded in its blessings. Thank you all for standing with me and for our progressive movement!” Omar added.

In the video, the Democrat reads a common Islamic prayer while at the altar of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

“There is a prayer in Islam that says, ‘Allah, put courage into my heart, and take away all that might hinder serving you,’” starts Omar. “Free my tongue to proclaim your goodness, that all may understand me.”

“Give me friends to advise and help me, that by working together our efforts may bear abundant fruit,” she continued. “And, above all, let me constantly remember that my actions are worthless, unless they are guided by your hand.”

“Allah, may everything that I do start well and finish well. Sustain me with your power. And in your power, let me drive away (all falsehood, ensuring that truth may always triumph),” Omar concluded.

The event was reportedly filled with members of Congress, including House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL).

“Attended a Bipartisan Multi faith prayer service for 116th Congress at St Peter’s Catholic Church in DC with Rep Ilham Omar -MN, Raja Krishnamoorti-IL, Rep Donna Edna Shalala- FL, Speaker Nancy Pelosi- CA and over 2 dozen other members of Congress followed by celebration events,” posted Azhar Azeez , president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), on January 4.

It’s unclear which other members of Congress, if any, spoke at the event.

In August, it was reported that Rep. Omar was allegedly engaged in an affair with a married man.

The New York Post reported:

A Washington, DC, mom says her political-consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a bombshell divorce filing obtained by The Post. Dr. Beth Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — and that he even made a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman before he ditched his wife, alleges the filing, submitted in DC Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to the Post, the Mynetts have a 13-year-old son together.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers alleged.

“Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her. Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage,” the documents added.

