What is wrong with Grandpa Joe?

Joe Biden kicked off an 8-day bus tour in Iowa on Saturday approximately 2 months before the Democrat Iowa caucuses begin.

Biden falsely claimed that he has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un.

“You’re gonna have to assume that position from the moment they are sworn in on January the 20th and know the rest of the world knows that person, in this case, me, and that I know them,” Biden said referring to a US president’s duties dealing with foreign leaders.

“Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Jong Un is another person…whether I know him or not…I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks. They know,” Biden said.

Biden has never met Kim Jong Un and the fake news media won’t call him out for his lie.

WATCH:

Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un. That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019

