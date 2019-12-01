Scratch a liberal, Find a fascist
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defended Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party in his latest interview with Margaret Hoover on PBS.
Bloomberg says Jinping has a constituency he has to answer to.
It’s a communist regime, Mike!
#MichaelBloomberg shows his true colors
Red as the flag of Communist China
He fails miserably claiming China is not a tyranny
“No government survives w/o the will of a majority of its people”
Totalitarian regimes do Mike pic.twitter.com/iOG6QCuvPB
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 1, 2019
How is Bloomberg’s apologism on behalf of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party not automatically disqualifying?pic.twitter.com/So8dhMtOtz
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 1, 2019
