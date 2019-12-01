Scratch a liberal, Find a fascist

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defended Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party in his latest interview with Margaret Hoover on PBS.

Bloomberg says Jinping has a constituency he has to answer to.

It’s a communist regime, Mike!

#MichaelBloomberg shows his true colors

Red as the flag of Communist China He fails miserably claiming China is not a tyranny

“No government survives w/o the will of a majority of its people” Totalitarian regimes do Mike pic.twitter.com/iOG6QCuvPB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 1, 2019

How is Bloomberg’s apologism on behalf of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party not automatically disqualifying?pic.twitter.com/So8dhMtOtz — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 1, 2019

