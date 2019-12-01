https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/xi-jinping-is-not-a-dictator-has-a-constituency-he-has-to-answer-to-michael-bloomberg-the-moderate-democrat-defends-xi-jinping-and-communism-video/

Scratch a liberal, Find a fascist

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defended Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party in his latest interview with Margaret Hoover on PBS.

Bloomberg says Jinping has a constituency he has to answer to.

It’s a communist regime, Mike!

The post “Xi Jinping Is Not a Dictator – Has a Constituency He Has to Answer To” – Michael Bloomberg, the ‘Moderate’ Democrat, Defends Xi Jinping and Communism (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...