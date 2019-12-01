Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, left the United States Nov. 12 en route to Spain for a climate summit.

She didn’t fly. Greta doesn’t like to burn fossil fuels with air travel. So she took a yacht.

But it turns out she produced the same amount of carbon emission because the British yacht skippers took a plane to America to sail Greta to Lisbon, Portugal, The Daily Mail reports.

Nikki Henderson flew to the U.S. from Britain to sail Thunberg’s 48-foot catamaran, the Mail said. The vessel is carrying Greta 3,000 miles so she can attend the COP 25 climate change summit in Madrid. She is set to arrive Tuesday.

“The journey was meant to save approximately two or three tons of carbon dioxide emissions,” The Mail reported. “But Ms Henderson’s flight from Britain to the US likely produced the same amount of emissions the journey hoped to save, countering Ms Thunberg’s mission, The Times reports.”

The comments on The Mail story blasted Greta.

“What a surprise. Left hand does not know what the right hand is doing. Hypocrites,” wrote on commenter.

“Thunberg needs to account for this. It is what she is demanding of the rest of us,” wrote another.

Commenters also took aim at Thunberg’s “ecologically friendly” method of transportation, saying it had hidden carbon emissions Thunberg was deliberately ignoring.

“There’s nothing carbon neutral about a carbon fibre catamaran. To manufacture one would have a carbon footprint of several tonnes. All these people likely have much larger carbon footprints than regular people,” wrote a third.

Her yacht was, indeed, made of petroleum products. In addition to solar and hydro power, the fiberglass craft is equipped with two diesel 30hp engines, according to Multihull Central, a boat-reviewing site, as noted by climate skeptic Tom Nelson.

“The irony of protesting capitalism and oil on board a carbon-fiber (petrochemical) yacht owned by European royals who made billions operating Monaco as a tax haven was rich,” CFACT President Craig Rucker said, The Washington Times reported.

That, too, brought criticism.

“Greta’s return boat, an Outremer 45, weighs 17,400 pounds and is made of fiberglass, or fiber-reinforced plastic. The yacht was pumped out of the ground by oil companies. It draws auxiliary power from twin Volvo Diesel engines,” wrote one person on Twitter.

The 16-year-old student has become an international star and darling of the mainstream media. She has warned world leaders about climate change in a speech at the United Nations, and she’s been palling around with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who also is a climate activist.

Although she has been on a boat for weeks, she helped pen an op-ed published on Friday, asserting that fossil fuels are “literally” killing mankind, and that they are a threat to “our very existence.” She added that her “climate crisis” agenda is not just about saving he environment, but about fighting the “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

In the piece, Greta and two other far-left climate activists attacked world leaders over their pro-capitalist policies, writing that “the politicians let the profiteers continue to exploit our planet’s resources and destroy its ecosystems in a quest for quick cash that threatens our very existence.”

“Politicians and fossil-fuel companies have known about climate change for decades,” she wrote, adding, “yet the politicians let the profiteers continue to exploit our planet’s resources and destroy its ecosystems in a quest for quick cash that threatens our very existence.”

RELATED: GRETA SNAPS: ‘Change Everything,’ ‘Climate Crisis’ About ‘Colonial, Racist, And Patriarchal Systems Of Oppression,’ Fossil Fuel ‘Literally’ Killing Us