Hailing his single-day high of his fledgling presidential campaign, Andrew Yang’s team raised $750,000 on Saturday, Politico reported.

“I think what was so cool about this was all it took was, ‘This is the end of the month’ and the campaign [saying]: ‘Hey, we’re small dollars [powered] here,'” campaign manager Nick Ryan told Politico. “Just putting that through a lot of organic channels, not having to drum up any sort of event around it, and we have a base that goes above and beyond.”

Yang also noted the campaign reached a $2 million goal for the final week of November, raising his third-quarter total to $10 million, according to the report.

Saturday’s haul included 18,000 donations with an average of $41, the campaign told Politico.

“We’re starting to show some movement in national polling, and I suspect a lot of the early states are going to reflect that investment as well,” Ryan told Politico. “We’re going to continue to staff up, continue to [build] an operation that’s going to compete in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

Currently, Yang is just one poll short of him getting 4% support to qualify for the December Democratic presidential primary debate, per Politico.

“We’re showing traction both in public and internal polling and we feel very confident we’ll be on stage in Los Angeles,” Ryan told Politico.

Already qualified are: Former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Close to qualifying are: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; and billionaire Tom Steyer.